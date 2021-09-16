Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,601 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after buying an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after buying an additional 92,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

