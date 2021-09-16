Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 706,983 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

