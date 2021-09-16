Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

SVKEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Pareto Securities began coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$13.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 39.64%.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

