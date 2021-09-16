Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 20,682 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of The Carlyle Group worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 91,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CG stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

