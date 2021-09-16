Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 78,180 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 546.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,180 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.15% of Acceleron Pharma worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average of $127.09. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

