Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Athene worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 30.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,389,000 after buying an additional 88,525 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $97,524,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,805,000 after buying an additional 552,589 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $859,160. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of ATH opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

