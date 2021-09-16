Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,647 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock valued at $341,307,902. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

DELL stock opened at $100.44 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

