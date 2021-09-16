Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $178,608,131. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $318.73 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.54 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.47.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.