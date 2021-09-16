Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,175 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $123.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

