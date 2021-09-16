Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,872,000 after purchasing an additional 257,779 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 491,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,157,000 after buying an additional 239,695 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,695,000 after buying an additional 223,844 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $176.77 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.44 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

