Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,163 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.52.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $256.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $230.27 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

