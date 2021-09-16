Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 139,045 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 139,045 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

F opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

