Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 17,668 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,053 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,668 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of EA stock opened at $137.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,845 shares of company stock worth $7,224,821. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

