Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 24,690 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,690 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IP opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

