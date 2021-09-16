Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 25,865 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,865 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 25.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,187 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 123,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

