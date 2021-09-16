Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 29,700 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.19% of Select Medical worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Select Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark raised their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEM opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

