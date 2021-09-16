Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 41,900 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RS stock opened at $150.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day moving average is $155.75. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

