Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,588 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Twitter by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 50.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,289 shares of company stock worth $5,416,117. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.