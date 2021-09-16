Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,946 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after purchasing an additional 540,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Progressive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,721,000 after purchasing an additional 221,418 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,943. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

