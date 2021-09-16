Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 857 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $600.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $598.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.18.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

