Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,055 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $5,731,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $290.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $304.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.80 and its 200-day moving average is $258.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.