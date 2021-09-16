Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,371 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Copart by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 141,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after acquiring an additional 67,641 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $148.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $149.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.24 and a 200 day moving average of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

