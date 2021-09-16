Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $174.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

