SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) & CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Head-To-Head Review

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SkillSoft and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkillSoft N/A -437.88% -3.13% CareCloud -2.91% -3.67% -2.67%

This table compares SkillSoft and CareCloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkillSoft N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A CareCloud $105.12 million 1.09 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -4.46

CareCloud has higher revenue and earnings than SkillSoft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.3% of SkillSoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of CareCloud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SkillSoft and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkillSoft 0 2 3 0 2.60 CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00

SkillSoft currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.36%. CareCloud has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 129.74%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than SkillSoft.

Risk and Volatility

SkillSoft has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CareCloud beats SkillSoft on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. It provides comprehensive suite of content, including library of authorized technology and developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

