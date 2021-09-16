SkinCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $228,686.77 and approximately $54.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

