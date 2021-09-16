Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SKYA stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Skydeck Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95.
About Skydeck Acquisition
Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.