Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.87

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 949352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$96.78 million and a P/E ratio of -76.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

