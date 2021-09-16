Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 513.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at $343,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at $627,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.49. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.