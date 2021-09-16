SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.43.

SGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,021,840. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth $203,000.

SGH stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. SMART Global has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.