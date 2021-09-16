SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Trading Down 0.3%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)’s share price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWYUF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.16.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $157.88 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.