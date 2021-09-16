Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $713,657.88 and approximately $32,813.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00110502 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025390 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.