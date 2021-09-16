Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.75.

SNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.