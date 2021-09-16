Smoothy Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $685,894.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $685,894.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00074415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00124978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00181388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.70 or 0.07564630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,054.18 or 1.00176960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.59 or 0.00889308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

