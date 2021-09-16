Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,095.50

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,095.50 ($53.51) and traded as high as GBX 4,155 ($54.29). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 4,090 ($53.44), with a volume of 430,003 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SKG shares. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,095.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,421.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

