Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $142,997.75 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $142,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $134,919.68.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,837,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130,332. The company has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of -142.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 17.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 28.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 847,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 185,985 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at $314,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Snap by 12.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Snap by 403.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.77.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

