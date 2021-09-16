Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Holdings Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 191,690 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 469.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Snap by 15.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $457,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 804,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,356,079.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,722,304 shares of company stock worth $346,596,481 over the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.