Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snap were worth $15,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,162.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 207,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,148,625. The company has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of -144.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $25,022,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,798,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,026,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,722,304 shares of company stock valued at $346,596,481.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

