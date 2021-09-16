Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $220.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.42 and a 200-day moving average of $230.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.20.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

