Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Snowflake by 135.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $324.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.26. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,119,089 shares of company stock valued at $308,609,521. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

