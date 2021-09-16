Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Shares Up 6%

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) shot up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.74. 152,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,870,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,050,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

