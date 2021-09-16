Soda Coin Hits Market Cap of $50.23 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Soda Coin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $50.23 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00141201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00808492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046669 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

