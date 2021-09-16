Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) shares dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 144,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 111,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.97. The stock has a market cap of C$13.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

