Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SOLVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SOLVY opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Solvay has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $14.23.

Solvay SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Formulations, Advanced Materials, Performance Chemicals and Corporate and Business Services. The Advanced Formulations segment offers specialty formulations that impact surface chemistry and alter liquid behavior.

