SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) One Day Volume Hits $60.00

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded up 0% against the US dollar. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $60.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SoMee.Social [OLD] Coin Profile

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 61,839,040 coins and its circulating supply is 61,823,851 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social [OLD]

