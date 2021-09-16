SONO 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. SONO has a total market capitalization of $6,002.31 and $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SONO has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,948.54 or 0.99874224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00078863 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00883229 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.27 or 0.00433816 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00301166 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002033 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00071059 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

