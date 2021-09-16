Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON opened at $62.27 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

