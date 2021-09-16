Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.59

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.59 and last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 228884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SONVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

