Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Position Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,980 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 836.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.