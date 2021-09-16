Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

Several analysts have commented on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 64.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 65.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $738,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $9,934,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

