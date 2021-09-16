Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.49

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.51 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 9,437,725 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. The company has a market capitalization of £23.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.69.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853.33 square kilometers.

